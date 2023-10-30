Mountain Top Properties Inc. (MTPP) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Mountain Top Properties has issued 250,108,363 shares of common stock as of August 2023

The company will consider selling securities to fund future operations

Mountain Top Capital Fund I has a target to raise $75 million to fund its Hamptons projects The company targets minimum ROI of 20% to 30% per transaction

Mountain Top Properties (OTC: MTPP) is a diversified real estate holding company that acquires, sells and operates assets through its wholly owned subsidiaries and limited partnerships. The company specializes in property management, property technology (“PropTech”) and real estate redevelopment.

Mountain Top Properties was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Liverpool, New York, with offices in...

