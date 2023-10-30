Toobit To List Masternoded (NODED) For Spot Trading On November 1, 2023

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce the listing of Masternoded (NODED) for Spot trading on its Speed Zone , commencing November 1, 2023. Masternoded is a groundbreaking platform that empowers individuals to generate passive income through the creation of server nodes, Masternodes, and Validator nodes for various blockchains.

About Masternoded (NODED)

Masternoded (NODED) is a trailblazing platform that transforms the landscape of passive income generation in the blockchain industry. For the past five years, they have been diligently crafting a decentralized wallet and app designed to address the industry's concerns about security and control. This wallet and app are non-custodial, ensuring that users have complete control over their digital assets.

Key Features of Masternoded (NODED):



Empowering Passive Income: Masternoded empowers individuals to earn passive income through various means, including creating server nodes, Masternodes, Validator nodes, and participating in Node pools.

Revolutionary Wallet/App: The platform is set to unveil a non-custodial, decentralized wallet and app that offers enhanced security and control for users, ensuring the safety of their digital assets.

Effortless Income: With Masternoded, users can stake their digital assets and participate in network maintenance, all with just a few clicks. No need for complicated crypto-shuffling or transfers. Multiple Node Options: Users have the flexibility to choose from a range of node options to suit their preferences and financial goals, all while reaping the benefits of passive income.

Toobit is delighted to offer Masternoded (NODED) to its users, providing them with an opportunity to engage with a project that revolutionizes the way individuals generate passive income in the blockchain industry. This listing is a testament to our commitment to providing a diverse and innovative range of digital assets.

At Toobit, it recognizes the transformative potential of blockchain technology and the importance of supporting projects that empower users and enhance their control over their digital assets.

About Toobit:

Toobit is a forward-thinking cryptocurrency exchange platform dedicated to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a wide range of digital assets. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, Toobit continually expands its offerings to meet the evolving needs of the cryptocurrency community.

