The First Infinite Blockchain Game Platform District 50

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





1.What is the District 50 platform?

District 50 is a comprehensive web3 full-chain game platform dedicated to meeting the needs of global blockchain game enthusiasts and providing game information, online entertainment, game asset management and transaction services.

2.What are the characteristics of the platform compared with traditional game platforms?

Compared with traditional game platforms, District 50 adopts decentralized features to provide users with more freedom and control, ensuring the true ownership of assets and higher interoperability.

3.What is the development vision of the platform?

The platform's vision is to become the world's most professional comprehensive community platform for blockchain games.

4.What functions does the platform have?

News and information: District 50 provides the latest game information, exclusive interviews, online meetings and offline activities for the marketing and promotion of game projects. This helps players stay up to date on the latest game news and participate in community activities.

Game asset management and trading: The platform includes market, asset exchange, and GameFi functions, allowing users to easily manage and trade game assets, including NFTs and tokens. This increases users' control over their digital assets.

Large-scale game community: District 50 provides instant messaging tools to promote interaction and online communication between users. This provides a social platform for players and enthusiasts to share experiences, build partnerships and support each other.

5.What are the values of the community?

DAO governance framework: The platform adopts the DAO governance framework to enable users to participate in the decision-making and development direction of the platform. This helps ensure that community voices are respected and community interests are met.

Interactivity: Community members can communicate, establish cooperative relationships, share game experiences, and promote community interactivity through instant messaging tools. This helps strengthen community cohesion.

Global regionalized nodes: In order to better meet the needs of users in different regions, District 50 will set up regionalized nodes around the world to build a more regionalized community to serve users better.

6.Compared with the traditional platform (Steam), what are the advantages and disadvantages of the D50 platform?







7.How to participate in the construction of District 50 platform?

In order to build a unique and comprehensive blockchain game platform, District 50 has taken an innovative step: incubating the first full-chain game“Thrones”. This game not only provides users of the platform with an engaging entertainment experience, but also allows them to obtain the platform's functional token D50 Token by participating in the game. This initiative aims to incentivize users to actively participate in the platform's ecosystem while providing them with more ways to acquire digital assets and cryptocurrencies.

8.What is the“Thrones” full-chain game?







“Thrones” is an innovative NFT-based full-chain game in which players can experience a game world full of challenges and adventures. Developed in collaboration with platform partner BabyDoge, the game successfully blends elements of entertainment, evolution, adventure and prediction to provide users with an engaging gaming experience. Players will explore a carefully crafted game world filled with mysterious challenges and stunning creatures. At the same time, they will have the opportunity to obtain precious D50 Token rewards in the game.

9.How to obtain D50 tokens?

In order to participate in the game and obtain these rewards, players can choose to purchase NFT blind boxes through early Mint. These blind boxes contain different levels of NFT characters, each with its own unique characteristics and potential benefits. By opening these blind boxes, players will be able to own these NFTs and use them for various activities in the game. For example, owning a specific NFT may make it easier for players to obtain D50 Token rewards in the game, enhancing their gaming experience.

10 are the functions and functions of D50 tokens?

D50 Token is the functional token of the platform and has a variety of uses, including game entry applications, information release, asset transaction fees, and community interaction. Through in-game activities, players will have the opportunity to obtain these D50 Tokens and perform a variety of operations on the platform to expand their digital asset portfolio.

11 is the NFT and Token issuance information on the D50 platform?

D50 Token is issued on Arbitrum One's Layer 2 network. Its network has the characteristics of high performance, low cost, and strong compatibility. The total issuance of D50 Token is 20 million, and additional issuance is prohibited. Among them, 19 million will be completely produced by decentralized contracts. The output method has the characteristics of Bitcoin production reduction. The production reduction cycle is four times. For every 3.8 million output, the production will be reduced by 50%. 1 million will build early liquidity to allow users to enter and exit freely. . (For specific output data, please refer to the official release content)

12 information

Official website address: d50

Official Twitter: @D50District

Official Telegram: