Qinvest Participates In Seventh Edition Of FII Forum In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QInvest has participated in the recently held seventh edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This year's FII, themed 'The New Compass', hosted more than 6,000 delegates and featured insights from 500 speakers across a broad spectrum of topics.

The conference offered an interactive programme geared toward helping investors recalibrate their corporate strategies and, in turn, contributing to the global economic landscape. It aimed to develop innovative approaches to address the significant challenges and opportunities of this new era.

For the third consecutive year, Hussain Abdulla, co-chief executive officer of QInvest, attended the conference as a speaker, where he participated in a panel discussion that touched on the Middle East and North Africa, whose economies exceeded $4tn, half of which driven by the Gulf Co-operation Council, currently backed by consolidated sovereign wealth fund assets exceeding $2tn.

The seventh edition of the FII brought together world-renowned investors, influential business leaders, policymakers, inventors, and explorers, all seeking to explore new markets and chart new frontiers in economic growth and prosperity.

