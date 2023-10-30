QIB Honoured With 8 Accolades At Global Finance's 2023 World's Best Digital Bank Awards Ceremony

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) was honoured at Global Finance's 2023 World's Best Digital Bank awards ceremony with eight prestigious awards across consumer, corporate, and Islamic digital banking award categories.

Held in London's Square Mile at Banking Hall, the ceremony was attended by Constantinos Constantinides, QIB Chief Strategy & Digital officer, and Mashaal Abdulaziz al-Derham, assistant general manager, head of Corporate Communications & Quality Assurance at QIB, who accepted the awards on behalf of the bank.

QIB's awards included the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Qatar, Best User Experience (UX) Design in Qatar and the Middle East, Best Islamic Digital Bank in Qatar, Best Innovation and Transformation in Qatar, Best Online Product Offerings in Qatar, Best Information Security and Fraud Management in Qatar, and Best in Social Media Marketing and Services in Qatar.

These accolades stand as a testament to QIB's dedication to providing advanced digital services and experiences. With a strategic emphasis on client-centric innovation, QIB consistently innovates, and these awards acknowledge the bank's ongoing commitment to delivering superior digital solutions. Utilising the latest and most advanced technology, QIB ensures a seamless banking experience and continues to be a benchmark for innovation and digital banking.

At the heart of this recognition is the mobile app, highlighted for its outstanding suite of over 150 features and a user-friendly redesign. This positions the app as a comprehensive digital hub that caters to a wide range of banking needs, making it the preferred channel for QIB customers.

Constantinides said,“We are proud to be recognised by Global Finance for our dedication to delivering comprehensive and personalised digital offerings. This acknowledgement underscores QIB's successful pursuit of our strategic priorities and increases our responsibility not only to maintain the current level of innovation but also to aspire to greater achievements. We continually allocate resources to strengthen our cross-functional teams, emphasising the improvement of the customer experience and the expansion of our digital solutions portfolio.”

He added:“Our advanced technological infrastructure and the commitment of our colleagues from all bank's departments enable us to provide top-rated services. Our customers have the opportunity to avail themselves of a diverse array of digital services through our platforms, such as securing financing, obtaining a credit card, or initiating a new account, among other options.

“Our innovative products have greatly transformed the payment solutions landscape in Qatar. We will continue to invest in technology and innovation to provide our customers with world-class services and a seamless banking experience.”

The Global Finance World's Best Digital Awards are highly prestigious in the global banking industry, serving as a recognition of excellence and best practices. Winning banks are chosen based on criteria such as their strategy for attracting digital customers, success in promoting digital offerings, growth of digital customer base, product diversity, tangible benefits from digital initiatives, and the design and functionality of web/mobile sites. Sub-category winners are determined by the strength and success of specific products and services.

