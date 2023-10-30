Sidra Medicine To Host Precision Medicine, Functional Genomics Conference

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Sidra Medicine, a QF entity, will host its 9th annual research conference, Precision Medicine & Functional Genomics (PMFG 2023) from November 11-14.

PMFG 2023, will revolve around four major themes: Large-scale population genomic programmes from around the world; Innovations in functional assays to elucidate disease mechanisms; Advanced therapies for rare/orphan disorders and cancer and Population/newborn screening policies and precision public health.

Dr Khalid Fakhro, chief research officer at Sidra Medicine said:“Precision Medicine takes individual variations in genetics, pharmacogenomics, proteomics, microbiome, environmental, lifestyle factors, and others into account, allowing health care providers to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.”

Conference chairs, Dr Bernice Lo and Dr Matteo Avella said:“We are looking forward to welcoming our fellow scientists, clinicians and thought leaders from top institutions across MENA, and the world to explore the latest developments and innovations in functional genomics and how cutting-edge discoveries have translated into precision medicine solutions. This year we are also partnering with prestigious hospitals and research institutions, namely the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, the Mass General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital and the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research.”

PMFG will also include a Young Scientists Symposium on November 9 for junior scientists. There will also be a post-conference workshop on genome editing from November 15 to 16.

