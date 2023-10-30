Occupation Forces Launch Large-Scale Arrest Campaign In West Bank

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli occupation forces launched a large-scale arrest campaign in the West Bank on Monday.

According to Palestinian news agency (WAFA), the occupation forces detained at least 64 Palestinians, including freed prisoners, in various parts of the occupied West Bank.

The occupation forces detained 13 Palestinians in Hebron, and 12 others in Ramallah, including freed prisoners.

The occupation also detained 11 Palestinians in Jerusalem, after raiding and searching their houses.

Eight more Palestinians were arrested in Bethlehem, and 11 others in Nablus, Qalqilya and Tulkarm.

Different parts of the occupied Jerusalem and West Bank are subjected to daily arrests and incursions by the Israeli occupation forces who often clash with the Palestinians and fire live and rubber bullets and poisonous gas bombs.

The pace of the occupation's assaults increased in conjunction with the unprecedent brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, which left thousands martyred and injured, mostly children and women. (QNA)

