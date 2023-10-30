2022 .Gay Impact Report | Partner Spotlight

Partner Spotlight

.gay knows that every coming out story is unique, and that being out and proud is very powerful. To commemorate National Coming Out Day 2022, .gay teamed up with Porkbun, a registrar partner to celebrate personal coming out stories.

Together, they collaborated with an incredible group of LGBTQIA+ content creators. These courageous individuals, who are living authentically and continuing to inspire daily, shared their coming out story with the goal of encouraging others with their own coming out journeys.

The outcome, .gay domain names were activated for each of the creators, which were then redirected to their existing website, social media or platform of their choice. This tells internet users that representation matters.

The #BornDotGay campaign highlighted coming out as a brave and beautiful act. It introduced .gay to thousands of people and generated more than 250,000 impressions across various platforms – all in a single day.

This year, .gay partnered with dozens of LGBTQIA+ nonprofit organizations, community impact groups, brands and individuals working to create a safer world for queer and trans people - both online and in the real world.

Visit for a collection of interviews with a selection of .gay's 2023 community partners.