Jaishankar Says India 'Will Continue To Make All Efforts To.. Release' Indians Detained In Qatar

- Live Mint) "External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that he met with the families of the 8 Indians detained in Qatar and said Indian government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release.
The eight former Indian Navy personnel who were detained in Qatar were handed down death sentence by Qatar's Court of First Instance on October 26 read: Israel-Gaza War LIVE Updates: 'Heavy fighting in Gaza' says Hamas as Israel escalates ground operationsIndia termed the ruling as \"deeply\" shocking and said Indian Government pledged to explore all legal options in the case. In a post on social media platform X, he pointed out that the Indian Government attaches 'highest importance' to this case and will continue to make all efforts to secure their release stated, \"Met this morning with the families of the 8 Indians detained in Qatar. Stressed that Government attaches the highest importance to the case. Fully share the concerns and pain of the families.\"
He added, \"Underlined that Government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release. Will coordinate closely with the families in that regard.\"
The Indian nationals working with private company Al Dahra, were arrested in August last year in an alleged case of spying. The charges against the Indian nationals were not made public, neither by Indian government nor by Qatar authorities, reported PTI read: 'Hidden agendas..': S Jaishankar takes indirect jibe at China, asks nations to 'be clear where dangers are'\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\" Click here!The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) while responding to the ruling by the Qatari court said on October 26 that it is attaching \"high importance\" to this case and is exploring all legal options read: Jaishankar says 'we are big victims of terrorism' following India's refusal in UN to not condemn Hamas attackThe charges that were filed against the eight Indian navy veterans on March 25 were tried under Qatari law, reported PTI.
