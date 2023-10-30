Matthew Perry's Death: 'FRIENDS' Cast Still 'Reeling From The Loss Of' Chandler Bing, 'It's Just Devastating'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Matthew Perry, renowned globally for portraying Chandler Bing in the enduring TV show 'FRIENDS', was found lifeless on October 28 in his Los Angeles home. He was 54 years old.

Though official remarks from his co-stars on the show are pending, the ensemble is devastated, as per Page Six. They are still trying to come to terms with this immense loss, sources close to them told the publication whole cast has stood by him during health struggles in the past, cementing their bond beyond professional commitments. An insider conveyed that the group treated Perry like a brother, shielding him in challenging times, as per the publication Read: 'Can't believe Chandler Bing's gone': Netizens react to news of Friends actor Matthew Perry passing away“The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother, because that's what Matty was - their brother. It's just devastating,” Page Six quoted an insider as saying.“The entire cast are close, they will be devastated, because they were together through the best of times and worst of times. And when Matty was sick, they protected him, they looked him after him fiercely.”Also Read: Canada PM Justin Trudeau 'shocked' by school buddy Matthew Perry's death: Will never forget the games we playedPerry appeared vibrant mere hours before his untimely death. He had completed a spirited game of pickleball near his Pacific Palisades home, even instructing his assistant to buy him a new iPhone and prescription glasses shortly after, TMZ reported. The same assistant would discover him motionless in his jacuzzi just two hours later of Matthew Perry's deathEarly probes indicate drowning as the primary cause of his death. Authorities have found multiple prescription medications in Perry's home, for conditions such as anxiety and depression, as per the publication. None of the medications were illegal Read: Matthew Perry dies at 54: From beating Justin Trudeau to drug addictions, relations and more, here are 10 things to knowDrugs for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) were also found. A comprehensive toxicology test is underway to assess if these prescribed drugs contributed to Perry's untimely demise, as per the publication.

