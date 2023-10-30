SC Sets Deadline For Maha Speaker To Decide On NCP, Shiv Sena Disqualification Petitions

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Supreme Court on 30 October directed the Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar to decide by December 31 the disqualification petitions against Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and the MLAs who backed him during the rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray last year.

Apart from this, the top court has also has directed him to decide on NCP disqualification petitions against 9 MLAs of Ajit Pawar group by 31 January 2024The top court has also declined the proposal of Narwekar to conclude proceedings on disqualification petitions by February 29, 2024. A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said procedural wranglings should not be permitted to delay disqualification petitions. Perhaps, this is also not the first time SC has schooled Narwekar over the over the delay in taking a decision on the disqualification pleas.

Also Read: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut equates BJP with Hamas, says 'party which Assam CM belongs to...'Senior Advocates Neeraj Kishan Kaul represented the Shinde faction, while Kapil Sibal and Devadatt Kamat represented the Uddhav Thackeray faction. Senior Attorney Mukul Rohatgi represented the Ajit Pawar group in court order from the SC came as earlier on 17 October, it had granted state assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar a final opportunity to give it a realistic time-frame for deciding the cross-petitions filed by rival factions of the Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of each other's MLAs following a split in the party last year Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena had filed disqualification petitions against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other MLAs, including some cabinet ministers. The Balasahebanchi Shivsena was formed after a split in the Shiv Sena party due to an rebellion led by now CM Eknath Shinde in 2022 political landscape of Maharashtra underwent another significant shift after Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government, the move which effectively split the NCP, which was founded by Sharad PawarHis move was seen same as Shinde split the undivided Shiv Sena last year and joined his hands with the BJP, thereby pulling the Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi government out of power and securing the Chief Minister's post for himself, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while speaking to TV9 Marathi channel on Saturday had said that Eknath Shinde would not be disqualified and if it happens, he will be elected as an MLC and will retain his post told the news channel,“The first thing is that Shinde will not get disqualified. Even if he gets disqualified, we will get him elected him to the legislative council and he will retain the chief minister's post. The next election is going to be contested under his leadership only.”(With inputs from ANI, PTI)



