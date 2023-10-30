Israel-Gaza War: 'No Intentions' Says Kamala Harris On US Troops Deployment In Israel Or Gaza

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Vice President Kamala Harris emphasized that the United States has absolutely no intentions to deploy troops to either Israel or Gaza in light of the ongoing conflict.

In an interview that aired on Sunday on CBS'“60 Minutes,” Harris addressed the possibility of US troops becoming involved in a regional conflict when asked. Harris said,“We have absolutely no intention, nor do we have any plans, to send combat troops into Israel or Gaza, period.”Israel-Gaza War LIVEAs reported by ANI citing CNN, Vice President Harris, who has been actively participating in discussions and phone calls related to the Middle East crisis, affirmed her complete support for the government's strategies. She emphasized her backing for Israel's right to self-defence while also advocating for the safety of civilians.\"By most estimates, at least 1,400 Israelis are dead. Israel, without any question, has a right to defend itself,\" Harris stated Read: Jaishankar says 'we are big victims of terrorism' following India's refusal in UN to not condemn Hamas attack“That being said, it is very important that there be no conflation between Hamas and the Palestinians. The Palestinians deserve equal measures of safety and security, self-determination and dignity, and we have been very clear that the rules of war must be adhered to and that there be humanitarian aid that flows,” CNN quoted Harris as saying Read: Israel-Gaza War: Joe Biden dials Benjamin Netanyahu, underscores 'immediate' need for humanitarian aid in GazaEarlier, US President Joe Biden dialled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed the developments in Gaza reported by ANI, Biden reaffirmed Israel's legitimate right to protect its citizens from terrorist threats and emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to locate and secure the release of hostages. He also stressed the urgent necessity to substantially enhance the delivery of humanitarian aid to address the needs of Gaza's civilian population the same time, Harris reiterated President Biden's warnings to Iran not to become involved in the situation.“Don't,” she said.“One word. Pretty straightforward.”Also Read: Israel-Gaza War: 'American side should decide, does it really want to intensify the war?' warns IranOn the 24th day of the Israel-Gaza war, Gaza received its largest aid shipment since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began. Here are the top ten developments on Sunday, Netanyahu retracted and apologized for a post on platform X in which he took a jab at his intelligence chiefs saying they never warned him that Hamas was planning its wide-scale attack on October 7, 2023, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has raised alarms regarding the worsening problems of hunger and disease in Gaza.(With inputs from ANI)

