Migrant Worker From UP Shot Dead In Jammu Kashmir's Pulwama

- Live Mint) "A migrant worker from UP was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police informed on Monday.“Terrorists fired upon one labourer identified as Mukesh of UP in the Tumchi Nowpora area of Pulwama, who later on succumbed to his injuries. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow.” tweeted Kashmir Zone Police investigation is on, said police marks the second terrorist attack in the Kashmir Valley within the last 24 hours. In an incident prior to this, militants opened fire and critically wounded a police officer in the Eidgah area of Srinagar Masroor Ahmad Wani sustained three gunshot wounds during his participation in a cricket game with local residents at the Eidgah ground on 26 October, five Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district in the Machhal sector, police said.
