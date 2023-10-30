Karnataka Ordered To Release 2,600 Cusecs Water Per Day To Tamil Nadu From November 1 To 15

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) Tuesday asked the Karnataka government to release 2,600 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu at Biligundlu from 1st November to 15th November, ANI reported CWRC in its 89th meeting passed the order after considering the submissions from both the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments, the report said Nadu demanded that Karnataka has to release 13,000 cusecs of water for the next 15 days (which works out to 16.90 TMC), but the Karnataka government said that it doesn't have enough water to release from the basin Karnataka government also made a submission before CWRC requesting to report to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) that in light of almost nil inflow into four reservoirs, the state will not be able to release any water from its reservoirs, so as to reach Biligundlu except that would be contributed from the uncontrolled catchment, the Karnataka government had filed a review petition against the order both in the Supreme Court and in the CWMA government had cited a severe drought in parts of its state to refuse the supply of water to Tamil Nadu. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on October 5 said that cumulative inflows into the reservoirs in Karnataka's Cauvery basin are decreasing, the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday, October 9, 2023, adopted a resolution urging the Union government to direct Karnataka to release Cauvery water as per the orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority. The resolution was passed unanimously
September 12, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) Tuesday asked the Karnataka government to release another 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days governments of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been locked in a protracted tussle over the sharing of Cauvery waters. The river is seen as a major source of sustenance for the people in either state Centre formed the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) on June 2, 1990, to adjudicate disputes between Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Puducherry with respect to their individual water-sharing capacities.
