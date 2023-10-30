Supreme Court Orders Centre To Fill Vacancies In SIC And CIC, As RTI Pleas Suffer Due To Staff Shortage

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "To ensure the proper functioning of RTI machinery, the Supreme Court, on Monday, ordered the central and the state governments to take steps to fill the vacancies in the Central Information Commission (CIC) and state information commissions (SICs). Shortage of staff in these entities has led to a massive pile-up of unheard Right to Information (RTI) applications ordering the center and state governments, the apex court observed that the 2005 law on the right to information would become a“dead letter” if no action were taken to fill vacant posts in SIC and CIC.“The Right to Information Act of 2005 will become a dead letter,” the CJI said after taking note of the submission that SICs in states like Jharkhand, Tripura, and Telangana have become defunct CJI has granted states and the Centre three weeks to furnish information and posted the plea filed by RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj for hearing after that his plea, Anjali alleged that the apex court's 2019 judgment on issues including timely filling up of vacancies in the CIC and SICs have not been followed by the Centre and State governments.

MENAFN30102023007365015876ID1107336385