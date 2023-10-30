Air Pollution: Stubble-Burning Drop By 56% In Punjab, 40% In Haryana This Year, CAQM Data Shows

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has said the number of stubble-burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana have reduced by 56% and 40% respectively since September 15 against the corresponding period in 2022, PTI reported on MondayThe Centre's air pollution monitoring body said in the period between September 15 and October 29, the cumulative number of stubble-burning in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and NCR areas of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh has reduced from 13,964 in 2022 to 6,391 in 2023, the report said CAQM said there were 5,254 stubble burning incidents in Punjab between September 15 to October 29 this year, compared to 12,112 in 2022 and 9,001 in 2021. The air pollution monitoring body noted a reduction of 56.6% and 41.6%, respectively too reported 1,094 stubble burning cases during this 45-day period this year as against 1,813 in 2022 and 2,413 in 2021. The stubble burning data of the state registered a reduction of 39.7% and 54.7%, respectively to the Punjab government's action plan the state aims to reduce farm fires by 50% this winter season and eliminate stubble burning in six districts -- Hoshiarpur, Malerkotla, Pathankot, Rupnagar, SAS Nagar (Mohali) and SBS Nagar.\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\" Click here!About 31 lakh hectares of land in Punjab is under paddy cultivation, which is expected to generate around 16 million tonnes of paddy straw (non-basmati), the state government plans to manage it through in-situ and ex-situ methods 14.82 lakh hectares of land in Haryana is under paddy cultivation, which is expected to generate over 7.3 million tonnes of paddy straw (non-basmati). The state government plans to attempt near elimination of farm fires this year to the Union Environment Ministry, the maximum share of farm fires in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution stood at 34% on November 3 last year and 48% on November 7, 2021 Union government has allocated nearly Rs. 3,333 crore under the Crop Residue Management Scheme for Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi. This fund supports the subsidised procurement of machines by individual farmers, custom hiring centres and cooperatives for in-situ management of paddy straw and for baling/raking machines and equipment for ex-situ applications.

