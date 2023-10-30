AP Train Crash: Full Kavach Cover May Take A Decade

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: The railways plans to speed up the roll-out of safety systems on busy routes to prevent train crashes such as the one in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, but experts said given the size of the Indian rail network, the task may take a decade to complete the railways has ordered an inquiry into the reasons for the crash, in which 14 people were killed and 39 injured, officials are reported to have already cited human error accident happened when the stationary Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train was hit on the rear by the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train between the towns of Alamanda and Kantakapalle in Andhra Pradesh suggestion is that the oncoming passenger train overshot the signal because of human error such cases, experts said, anti-collision devices on trains can help avert a collision. The indigenous train collision avoidance system (TCAS) or the automatic train protection (ATP) system, known as Kavach, stops trains automatically if the driver misses or ignores signals and another train is detected on the same line would have worked if there was a gap between the two trains but it needs to be rolled out along with block signalling and centralized traffic control systems official aware of the development said the crash-the third since June's three-train pileup in Balasore, Odisha, that killed 300- has brought back the focus on train safety systems official said the railways plans to float a ₹5,000 crore tender early next year for fast-tracking the adoption of Kavach. These include two tenders for Kavach, on a 6,000-km network each. This is double the 3,000 km first tender for Kavach issued in 2021 sent to Indian Railways remained unanswered at press time to an earlier plan of the railways, top priority would be accorded to high-speed trains on busy routes in the New Delhi-Mumbai and New Delhi-Howrah sections second priority was to install Kavach on trains running on heavily used networks with automatic block signalling and centralized traffic control the third phase, Kavach would be introduced on other high-density routes with automatic block signalling said the priority order will now be fast-tracked for this anti-collision system, which works best for heavy-density routes where trains run at frequent intervals and the distance between two trains is often a lot less than on other routes than Kavach, automatic block signalling will stop trains automatically if the driver fails to see a signal. Centralized control would add another level of manual or physical check on train operations supported by system checks far, around 1,445 km of network has been covered with Kavach. With new tenders, the initiative would be expanded quickly along entire railway network of around 70,000 km time schedule has been set for this but even if the railway covers 7,000-8,000 km with Kavach each year, the entire network coverage could be accomplished only in about a decade. Railway minister Ashwani Vaishnaw in a tweet said that all the injured in the Andhra train collision have been shifted to hospitals.“Ex-gratia compensation disbursement started - ₹10 lakh in case of death, ₹2.5 lakh towards grievous and ₹50,000 for minor injuries,” the tweet said Minister Narendra Modi has also announced ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the families of each dead and ₹ 50,000 for the injured.

MENAFN30102023007365015876ID1107336376