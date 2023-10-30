Global Fiberglass Roving Market Primed To Reach $12.04 Billion By 2027, Fueled By Expanding Wind Energy Sector

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fiberglass Roving Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Fiberglass Roving Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global fiberglass roving market, which achieved a valuation of $8.06 billion in 2022, is projected to surge to $8.8 billion in 2023, representing a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. Despite the geopolitical and economic challenges induced by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, including supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures, the market is poised for robust expansion, with an estimated value of $12.04 billion by 2027. This growth is primarily attributable to the escalating demand within the wind energy sector, where fiberglass roving plays a pivotal role in enhancing the efficiency and output of wind turbine blades.

Market Segmentation and Key Players

.Product Type: Single-End Roving, Multi-End Roving, Chopped Roving

.Fiberglass Type: E-glass, ECR-glass, H-glass, AR-glass, S-glass

.Application: Electrical And Electronics, Transportation, Construction And Infrastructure, Pipes And Tanks, Energy, Other Applications

Key market players such as Saint-Gobain S.A., PPG Industries Inc., and Owens Corning are actively focusing on product innovation to strengthen their market presence and cater to the burgeoning demand from various industry sectors.

Driving Force: Growing Wind Energy Sector

The steady expansion of the wind energy sector, characterized by a notable increase in wind power generation, is a pivotal driving force behind the flourishing demand for fiberglass roving. With a substantial rise in energy production from wind sources globally, the need for advanced materials to optimize the construction of wind turbine blades has become imperative, propelling the adoption of fiberglass roving in this sector.

Technological Advancements and Collaborations

Industry leaders like Johns Manville are spearheading product innovations, exemplified by the introduction of the StarRovLFTplus Fiberglass Roving tailored for long fiber-reinforced thermoplastic (LFRT) applications in the automotive sector. The strategic partnership with Zhongbao Ruiheng Technology Co. Ltd. is set to bolster Johns Manville's market presence in China, bolstering its expertise and clientele in the realm of composite materials.

Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific Leads the Way

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the fiberglass roving market in 2022, indicating substantial growth prospects and market dominance. The comprehensive market report provides a detailed analysis of regional trends, market dynamics, and growth potential across various regions, including Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Fiberglass Roving Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Fiberglass Roving Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on fiberglass roving market size , fiberglass roving market drivers and trends, fiberglass roving market major players, fiberglass roving market competitors' revenues, fiberglass roving market positioning, and fiberglass roving market growth across geographies. The fiberglass roving market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the fiberglass roving market report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

