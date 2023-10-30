               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Halloween 2023: 5 Costume Ideas For Your Horror Party


10/30/2023 2:02:08 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Halloween is a time for creativity and fun when it comes to choosing a costume. Your choice can be based on your interests, pop culture, classic characters, or something unique. Here are some popular costume ideas for Halloween.

Halloween 2023

5 costume ideas for your horror party

Jason Voorhees

Put on a hockey mask and carry a machete.

Freddy Krueger

Wear a striped sweater, a glove with knives, and a burned face.

Vampire

Dress in elegant black and red with fangs and fake blood.

Mummy

Wrap yourself in torn bandages or gauze and add dark makeup for a decaying effect.

Witch

Don a black hat, and cloak, and carry a broomstick.

