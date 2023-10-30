Karwa Chauth 2023: Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif; 7 Celebrity Approved Attires For The Occasion

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) With Karwa Chauth just a heartbeat away, enhance your style with these celebrity-endorsed outfits to exude elegance and look absolutely stunning.

Karwa Chauth is more than just a fasting tradition; it's a festival that celebrates the power of femininity. To enhance your feminine essence and style, consider these outfits endorsed by celebrities.

Opting for red is an excellent choice for Karwa Chauth, as it exudes a vibrant and festive appeal. Katrina Kaif elegantly wore this stunning saree. The blouse and pallu featured intricate flower embroidery. The saree's border adorned with sparkling sequins.

Mouni's red saree, adorned with gold embroidery along the border, is truly awe-inspiring. Complement this look by pairing it with a long-sleeved crimson velvet blouse.

Kareena Kapoor makes a fashion statement in a striking red lehenga paired with a dazzling blouse. Opting for a lehenga can be a unique yet elegant choice for celebrating Karwa Chauth.

Alia Bhatt exudes style in a red and pink ombre saree, beautifully complemented with silver jewelry. If you seek a simple yet chic appearance with a touch of color variety, this is the choice for you.

Shilpa Shetty's eye-catching shiny saree with a red blouse featuring colorful embroidery and a rose gold embroidered hem is making waves in fashion. Elevate your style by pairing it with silver jewelry.

The classic sharara suit never goes out of style because it's both comfortable and fashionable. Consider trying Kajol's red Sharara for the occasion, paired with exquisite golden jewelry.

Kriti Sanon looks absolutely stunning in this white and red saree. If you're not inclined towards an all-red ensemble, this can be a fantastic alternative.