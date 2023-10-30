Telangana Election 2023: BRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy Stabbed During Campaigning

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a shocking incident, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was stabbed in the stomach by an unidentified man

during the poll campaign in Telangana on Monday.

Prabhakar Reddy has been rushed to the Gajwel Hospital, from where he is likely to be shifted to Hyderabad. An unidentified man walked up to him and seemed like he wanted to shake hands with the leader, but he suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the stomach. The assailant meanwhile was thrashed by a crowd and handed over to the police.

"The assailant has been taken into custody. We are verifying his details," Siddipet Commissioner of Police N Swetha told PTI.

His condition is said to be stable.

Reddy was recently announced as the BRS candidate from Dubbaka, to take on sitting BJP MLA Raghunandan in the November 30 polls. He became an MP after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao gave up the seat in 2014 to contest in the assembly elections

