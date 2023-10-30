Karwa Chauth: Necklace To Rings, 5 Must Have Accessories For Women

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival observed by married women who fast for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. It involves a day-long fast, followed by rituals and prayers performed in the evening.



During this festival, women often wear specific accessories and dress in traditional attire. Here are some Karwa Chauth accessories.

Elevate yourself by wearing this silver pendant and chain from Sahukar Collections . It gives a diamond look and is perfect for Karwa Chauth.

This adjustable and affordable ethnic rin comes with silver platting and has a mirror in the center.



This brass bangle by the Sahukar collection comes in high-quality silver and oxidized fashion and is best for your Karwa Chauth look.



This silver necklace by Sahukar collection is elegant and classy and is also very light in weight. You can pair it with a deep-neck blouse.



The Nir diamond ring has 18Kt yellow gold

(4.65 grams)

with diamonds

(0.3100 Ct) which is a perfect match for your Karwa Chauth look.