Diwali 2023: Know Some Fun Games For The Upcoming Festivals

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Festive times bring many good things and also an opportunity to face off with loved ones in severe yet friendly games where skills and wits are challenged to the hilt with no offences taken. Games like 3 patti, poker, pool etc are well loved by many and have created communities across India within friends and family circles to enjoy the fullest.



With smartphone and internet penetration, family members connect and play games while sitting at different corners of India.

Shubhojit Dey, Student from Kolkata shared his experience and said,“World of internet has many options, in my free time I play BGMI with my friends but when it comes to family we end up playing ludo, poker or 3 patti. Last Durga Puja, I played with my relatives and ended up making some money out of them which was lost during Diwali. So, my experience has been mixed. Have tried playing with strangers but there are too many good players to compete with plus taxes have been a deterrent for a player like me with limited funds.”

When it comes to RMG, it is not for the faint-hearted and skills to make money out of it are not possessed by many. In India, the quest to find the best poker or 3 patti player has just started and can only be found when there is actual money involved. The trend of RMG is growing and some players are serious about their skills and the money involved

Commenting on the RMG trends a media representative from Mega Poker said,“The festive season is always the year's biggest extravaganza, and the celebratory fervor this time around is several notches higher thanks to the World Cup coming close on the heels. While the festival of lights is synonymous with a sparkling fervor and fun sessions with friends & family, Poker as a game has traditionally held huge relevance when it comes to Diwali. Just like it is the perfect occasion to shop and avail offers, the long weekends and get-togethers also ensure ample time for some real money gaming. The festive season assures of better rewards as well, for instance as much as 100% GST cashback and leaderboards for the skilled players. The celebratory mode is set to get bigger for RMG enthusiasts this festive season for sure.”



The festive season in India has become a prime arena for testing skills and camaraderie. However, it's essential to exercise caution while indulging in RMG activities. As the stakes rise and competition intensifies, it's crucial to remember that RMG isn't a guaranteed path to wealth, and losses can occur. Responsible gaming practices, setting limits, and playing within one's means are paramount. While the thrill of RMG can add excitement to the festivities, maintaining a balanced approach ensures that the joy of these games doesn't turn into financial strain. Enjoy the games, but always prioritize financial responsibility.