Kerala: All-Party Meeting Adopts Resolution To Stand United Amid Attempts To Derail Peace In State

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The recent all-party meeting, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, addressed the Kalamassery blast incident in Kerala on Monday. The meeting emphasized unity in protecting Kerala's traditions against those attempting to disrupt them through isolated incidents.

The resolution stated that while Kerala is known for its social harmony and equality, there are individuals who aim to undermine these values. The meeting stressed that Kerala will move forward as a united state, overcoming any attempts at division.

It also pledged to resist efforts to sow mistrust and intolerance, emphasizing the importance of maintaining trust, interdependence, and collective survival. The meeting encouraged society to counteract the spread of speculation, myths, and rumors that create divisions.

It urged all individuals, political movements, and organizations to work together to promote these ideas. It called for unity in defending Kerala's secular traditions, cultural heritage, and social uniqueness against attempts to denigrate them through isolated incidents. The meeting stressed the need to avoid baseless accusations and rumor-spreading and affirmed Kerala's commitment to peace, communal harmony, and secular values.

The special social situation of peace, brotherhood and equality is one of the important factors that have made Kerala the center of attention of the world itself. Keralites have a tradition of being committed to maintaining this atmosphere at the cost of their lives.



However, we know that there are people who are intolerant of this general social situation, which is the pride of Kerala, and who are eager to eliminate it. This meeting makes it clear that at any cost we will ensure that Kerala moves ahead with one mind, overcoming their isolated attempts at fragmentation.

This meeting unanimously affirms that efforts to sow and eradicate the poisonous seeds of mistrust and intolerance in the era of mutual trust, interdependence, and collective survival will be resisted with all might. Every person in our society should take the initiative to nip in the bud any attempts to spread speculations, myths and rumors to create competition in the society and thereby alienate the people from each other.



It is a society where believers of all castes and religions have the freedom to stick to their beliefs. The protection of this kind of freedom, which is based on the fundamental principles of the Constitution such as secularism, personal freedom, and social security, will be guaranteed here in every way.

The situation of spreading hatred against any creed should not be allowed. Do not allow a person, a community and a faith community to be viewed with suspicion. This meeting considers that it should be understood that those who try to inculcate such thoughts are the common enemies of the country and the people. The meeting urges every individual, every political movement, and every organization to step forward in committed efforts to spread this thought throughout society.

The all-party meeting made it clear that Kerala is of one mind in this regard and that peace, communal harmony, and secular harmony beyond differences will be strengthened at all levels.