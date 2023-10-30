Edelweiss Top Executive's Post Reacting To Narayana Murthy's ‘70-Hour Work Week’ Remark Goes Viral

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The founder of Infosys, Narayana Murthy, stirred a contentious online debate last week when he advocated for young people to work 70 hours a week in order to improve India's economy and productivity. Reactions to his remarks were divided; while some, including JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal, supported the notion, others voiced worries about the possible health effects of working for extended periods of time.

The managing director and managing director of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Radhika Gupta, responded to the uproar by pointing out that Indian women have been working over 70 hours a week for years, balancing job obligations with childcare and domestic duties. She did point out that this has mainly gone unreported and unchallenged.

Gupta shared her opinions on social networking platform X.

"Between offices and homes, many Indian women have been working many more than seventy-hour weeks to build India (through our work) and the next generation of Indians (our children). For years and decades. With a smile, and without a demand for overtime. Funnily, no one has debated about us on Twitter," she wrote.

Her post received a lot of attention very soon. Numerous people expressed agreement with Gupta's viewpoints, praising Indian women for their unwavering commitment and advocating for further acknowledgment of their work.

During his visit on the inaugural edition of 3one4 Capital's podcast 'The Record,' which is hosted by former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai, Narayana Murthy made the following remarks. Apart from talking about work culture, Murthy also talked about technology, nation-building, and his firm Infosys.

