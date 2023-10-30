ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Fail To Score Big, Afghanistan Bowlers Tighten Up The Grip

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The pitch has been looking good to bat on and under the lights, Afghanistan will enjoy batting on the surface.



Sri Lanka went on to lose Dimuth Karunaratne for 15 runs as his abysmal form has continued to hamper Lanka's top order. Fazalhaq Farooqi provided the first breakthrough to the Afghanistan team. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis added a 62-run stand for the second wicket.

Pathum Nissanka scored 46 runs from 60 balls while Kusal Mendis scored 39 runs from 50 balls. Both the batters couldn't make good use of the start they got. The rest of the batters were unimpressive in their approach and got out quickly. Sri Lanka was at 185 runs with a loss of seven wickets in the 40th over.

Sri Lanka found an able batter in the form of Maheesh Theekshana down the order. He played quickly and more responsibly than Angelo Mathews who was batting at the other end. Maheesh Theekshana hit an impressive knock of 29 runs off 31 balls with 2 fours and 1 six involved.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman with Fazalhaq Farooqi was one of the best bowlers for Afghanistan against Sri Lanka. Mujeeb Ur Rahman picked up two wickets by giving away just 38 runs in 10 overs. Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai picked up one wicket each. Fazalhaq Farooqi took four wickets as Sri Lanka scored 241 runs in 49.3 overs.