Ottplay Awards 2023: Kartik Aaryan Wins Best Actor Male, Aditi Rao Hydari Bags Best Performer

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The first pan-India OTT awards ceremony is back after a year of successfully honoring the best performers, filmmakers, and storytellers in the OTT market. The award ceremony took place last night in Mumbai where OTT luminaries, celebs, content creators, advertisers, and tech gurus will come together to honor the streaming universe's reigning superstars. Celebrities across the film industry won several titles and here is the list of winners.



Best Actor Male

Kartik Aaryan was named Best Actor-Male for his outstanding performance in the film 'Freddy'.

Performer Of The Year Award

Aditi Rao Hydari bagged the Performer Of The Year Award for her outstanding performances in two notable web series, 'Taj: Divided by Blood' and 'Jubilee'.

Most Promising Actor on OTT Male

Rana Daggubati was given the Most Promising Actor in the Male category for his role in the series 'Rana Naidu'.

Most Promising Actor on OTT Female

For the Most Promising Actor on OTT Female, Karishma Tanna won for her performance in the series 'Scoop'.



Best Film

The award for Best Film was bagged by Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Darlings'.

Best Web Series

The Best Web Series award was given to 'Ayali'.

On October 29, 2023, Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Sonakshi Sinha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao, Sobhita Dhulipala, Alaya F, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, and other celebrities attended the OTTplay Awards 2023 at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.