Karwa Chauth 2023: 10 Must-Have Things In Your Thali During Puja

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karwa Chauth, a significant Hindu festival, is celebrated by married women who observe a day-long fast to ensure the well-being and longevity of their husbands. At the heart of this ritual is the Karwa Chauth puja, a special prayer ceremony performed during the evening, just before breaking the fast. The Karwa Chauth puja thali plays a central role in this ceremony, as it contains various symbolic items and offerings. In this article, we will explore the essential components that should be included in your Karwa Chauth puja thali to make the ritual spiritually meaningful.



Karwa (Clay Pot): The Karwa, a small clay pot, is the most significant item in the thali. It represents the moon and is used to view the moon after the fast is over. It is filled with water and adorned with vermillion and rice. The water symbolizes life, and the pot is often passed down through generations. Diya (Oil Lamp): A diya, or oil lamp, is used to illuminate the puja thali. It represents the divine light and is an essential part of any Hindu ritual. You can use ghee or oil for the diya.

Also Read |

Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 tips to make your fast comfortable and easy



Mehendi Cone: Mehendi (henna) is an integral part of Karwa Chauth preparations. The mehendi cone in the thali is used to apply intricate henna designs on the hands and feet of married women. It's a symbol of love and affection.

Channi (Sieve): The sieve is an important item in the thali and is used to view the moon. After sighting the moon through the sieve, it is passed over the husband's face, and then the wife sees her husband through the same sieve.

Mauli (Sacred Thread): A sacred red thread or mauli is tied around the Karwa to protect the sanctity of the pot and the water inside. It symbolizes the bond between husband and wife. Red Cloth: A piece of red cloth is often used to cover the puja thali and other items, signifying the sacredness of the ritual and the love between a husband and wife.

Also Read |

Karwa Chauth 2023: From city-wise moonrise time to shubh muhurat to rituals and more



Roli and Akshat: Roli (red vermillion) and akshat (rice grains) are used for tilak application, marking the beginning of the puja. Roli symbolizes the blood that binds a husband and wife, and akshat represents abundance.

Indian Sweets: Sweets like mithai and fruits are placed in the thali to offer to deities during the puja and later consumed to break the fast.

Incense Sticks and Camphor: Incense sticks and camphor are used to purify the puja space and create a spiritually charged atmosphere. Coconut: A whole coconut, often wrapped in a red cloth, represents Lord Ganesha and is included in the thali for blessings.

Also Read |

Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 must have elements in Sargi thali

The Karwa Chauth puja thali is a sacred and symbolic representation of the love and devotion between a husband and wife. Each item in the thali holds a special significance, and the rituals associated with them enhance the spiritual meaning of the ceremony. As you prepare your Karwa Chauth puja thali, remember that it is not just a collection of items; it's a vessel of love, blessings, and prayers. These essential components help create a spiritually charged environment, making the Karwa Chauth ritual a deeply meaningful and cherished part of your marital journey.