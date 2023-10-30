PM Modi To Bring Curtains Down On Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav On Tuesday, Launch MY Bharat

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday (October 31) take part in a significant event marking the culmination of the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign's Amrit Kalash Yatra at Kartavya Path. The programme also serves as the closing ceremony for the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

During this event, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Amrit Vatika and Amrit Mahotsav Memorial. Thousands of Amrit Kalash Yatris from across the country will be in attendance to witness and participate in this momentous occasion. Additionally, the Prime Minister will launch the 'Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) platform, which is aimed at empowering the youth of the nation.

The Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign paid tribute to the courageous Veers and Veeranganas who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. It is a collaborative effort involving activities and ceremonies at various levels, from Panchayat/Village to the National level.



These activities included the construction of Shilaphalakams (Memorials) to express gratitude to the Bravehearts, taking the 'Panch Pran' pledge at Shilaphalakams, planting indigenous saplings to create 'Amrit Vatika' (Vasudha Vandhan), and honouring freedom fighters and the families of deceased freedom fighters through felicitation ceremonies.

The campaign has seen remarkable success, with over 2.3 lakh Shilaphalakams built across 36 States/UTs, nearly 4 crore Panch Pran pledge selfies uploaded, 2 Lakh plus 'Veeron ka Vandan' programs conducted nationwide, more than 2.36 crore indigenous saplings planted, and 2.63 lakh Amrit Vatikas created under the Vasudha Vandan theme nationwide.

The Amrit Kalash Yatra

A notable component of the campaign was the Amrit Kalash Yatra, which involved the collection of soil and rice grains from villages and urban wards. This material was sent to block levels, then to state capitals, and ultimately to the National Capital, accompanied by thousands of Amrit Kalash Yatris.



On October 30, 2023, representatives from all states and UTs combined the soil from their Kalash into one giant Amrit Kalash in the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.' On October 31, the Prime Minister will address thousands of Amrit Kalash Yatris from across the nation. The Amrit Vatika and Amrit Mahotsav Memorial, inaugurated by the Prime Minister, are constructed at Kartavya Path using soil collected from every corner of the country.

The Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign was envisioned as a culmination of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' which commenced on March 12, 2021, to celebrate 75 years of India's independence. It has witnessed enthusiastic public participation in more than two lakh programs organized throughout the country.

What does 'MY Bharat' seek to achieve?

'MY Bharat' (Mera Yuva Bharat) is being established as an autonomous body to serve as a one-stop whole-of-government platform for the youth of the country. Aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of providing equitable opportunities to every youth, 'MY Bharat' will utilize technology to enable youth across the entire spectrum of the government to realize their aspirations and contribute to the building of 'Viksit Bharat.'



The aim is to inspire youth to become community change agents and nation builders, acting as the bridge between the government and citizens, and promoting 'Youth Led development' in the country. 'MY Bharat' will provide a major boost in this direction.