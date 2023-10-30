Sausalito Art Festival Foundation Announces Juried, National Online Art Auction

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAUSALITO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sausalito Art

Festival Foundation (SAFF),

is proud to bring to auction

a

body of work by juried artists from around the nation who have been widely recognized for their talent. The auction provides art collectors a chance to obtain artwork from some of the most beloved artists in the country.

Bidding at the 2023 Sausalito Art Festival Online Auction will run October 29 -

November 5, and is currently underway. The work can be previewed at:

Erin Hason: Cypress Rock

Chris Dellorco: Calm In The Storm

Like the live

Sausalito Art Festival, the online auction is a juried event that attracts artists from across the nation who apply to participate. A jury evaluates the work of each artist and ultimately decides who will exhibit at the event. Artists apply in multiple artistic categories such as painting, glass, wood, fiber and more.

The online auction brings together work from 100 artists including,

Farnaz

Zabetian, a

Saatchi Art Rising Star; Chris Dellorco, Featured Poster Artist, La Quinta Art Celebration 2023; Christine Ong-Dijcks, First Price - Portraits, Society of West-Coast Artists, Annual Juried Show, 2023; and Sabrina Abbott, Best of Show, Art Clash, Florence, Italy, 2008.

For 68 years the

Sausalito Art Festival has been recognized as one of America's premier outdoor art festivals and is a winner of countless industry awards. However, in recent years it was shut down first by the pandemic, and then a homeless encampment that moved into its traditional location,

Marinship Park in Sausalito, CA.

"Throughout 60 plus years, the iconic

Sausalito Art Festival developed a loyal following of patrons and artists who remember it fondly and yearn for

its return. In fact, rarely does a day go by when we're not asked, "when is the Sausalito Art Festival coming back? While we are not sure when the park will be ready to host the live Festival, the Sausalito Art Festival Foundation is connecting its artists with its art-loving-patrons via this online auction," stated Louis Briones,

Chairman of the

Sausalito Art

Festival

Foundation.

The mission of the Sausalito Art Festival Foundation is to support, encourage, and support the arts. Along with its signature Festival event, the Foundation has produced several smaller events in recent years including a pop-up gallery which raised thousands of dollars to support victims of war-torn Ukraine.

For more information visit:



Sausalito Art

Festival Online Auction

will be

run

October

29 –

November

5, 2023

Contact:

[email protected]

The

Sausalito Art Festival is produced by the Sausalito Art Festival Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3).

The

mission of the

Sausalito Art Festival Foundation is to encourage, promote, and support the arts for the community.

