Leading The Charge: Innovations In Substation Technology Transforming The Power Industry By PMI

Many existing substations and associated infrastructure are aging and in need of replacement or upgrades. Modernization efforts are expected to create opportunities for equipment manufacturers and service providers in the substation market .

Key Highlights –

In April 2022, PSODL launched Mobile Compact Substation to provide reliable power supply. A distribution transformer, High Tension and Low Tension protective devices, and other equipment mounted on a mobile trolley make up the mobile substation. In addition to the time required for travel, the plug-in type mobile compact substation requires around 1.5 hours to set up.

Analyst View –

Countries may work together on cross-border power transmission projects to satisfy rising energy demand, which would necessitate the creation of substations and interconnections sufficient to handle higher power flows. The adoption of environmentally friendly practices and technologies in the design and operation of substations will be influenced by the growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental legislation.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@

Report Scope: