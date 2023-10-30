Hysteroscopy Procedures Market To Exceed USD 9 Billion By 2032, Expanding At A CAGR Of 8.4%: TMR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global hysteroscopy procedures market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2032. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for hysteroscopy procedures is expected to close at US$ 4.0 billion.



The increasing prevalence of gynecological conditions such as abnormal uterine bleeding, fibroids, polyps, and endometriosis is boosting the demand for hysteroscopy procedures for accurate diagnosis and treatment.

The growing prevalence of gynecological disorders, the prevalence of Uterine cancer is rising at an exponential rate, which is likely to boost the market demand during the forecast period.

Growing awareness about women's health and the availability of advanced medical technologies are encouraging women to seek medical attention for their gynecological concerns, leading to higher adoption of hysteroscopy procedures. Increased healthcare spending in both developed and developing countries is expanding access to advanced medical procedures, including hysteroscopy.

As of 2022, the hysteroscopy procedures market was valued at US$ billion By treatment, the hospitals segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period Due to a higher volume of patients for gynecological procedures than other healthcare facilities.

Technological advancements have led to the development of more sophisticated hysteroscopes and imaging systems, allowing for better visualization and accurate diagnosis during procedures.

The rapidly changing societal attitudes towards women's health are evolving, encouraging more open discussions about gynecological health issues and leading to greater acceptance of diagnostic procedures like hysteroscopy.

Increased preference for minimally invasive procedures over traditional surgical methods among patients and healthcare providers due to reduced pain, lower risk of complications, and quicker recovery. global population ages, the prevalence of gynecological disorders increases, driving the demand for diagnostic and therapeutic hysteroscopy procedures.

North America, holds a significant share of the global hysteroscopy procedures market. The region has a well-established healthcare infrastructure, advanced medical technologies, and high awareness levels among both patients and healthcare professionals. The increasing prevalence of gynecological disorders, along with the adoption of minimally invasive procedures, drives the demand for hysteroscopy procedures in this region. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing a growing demand for hysteroscopy procedures due to improving healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness about women's health. Countries like China, India, and Japan are witnessing increased adoption of minimally invasive techniques, and the availability of advanced hysteroscopes is contributing to the market growth in the region

Competitive Landscape

The hysteroscopy procedures market is highly consolidated with the presence of a few market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global hysteroscopy procedures market report



Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

Hologic Inc.

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Medical Devices Business Services Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Delmont Imaging

CooperCompanies

Richard Wolf GmbH

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Maxer Endoscopy GmbH

Boston Scientific Corp.

MedGyn Products, Inc.

Meditrina, Inc.

Lina Medical APS Luminelle

Hologic has introduced the MyoSure® REACH device, a hysteroscopic treatment option designed to remove intrauterine polyps and fibroids. This device aims to provide a more efficient and minimally invasive treatment option for patients.

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG has launched the Hystero-Resectoscope Hybrid, a hysteroscopy system that combines diagnostic and surgical hysteroscopy capabilities in one device. This innovation aims to streamline procedures and improve efficiency. Olympus Corporation offers the THUNDERBEAT Open Extended Jaw, a versatile surgical device used in hysteroscopic procedures. This device combines advanced energy and ultrasonic cutting and coagulation capabilities, enhancing surgical precision.



Hysteroscopy Procedures Market Segmentation

Hospitals

Clinics Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)



North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC MEA



