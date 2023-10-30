Global Cellulosic Advanced Biofuels Market Size & Trends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global cellulosic advanced biofuels market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2028.
Global cellulosic advanced biofuels market growth is driven by the increasing demand for renewable fuel sources, sustainability, and technological advancements.
Key Market Trends
The growth of the global cellulosic advanced biofuels market is propelled by the ever-growing global demand for sustainable and renewable fuel sources, which has prompted significant investments and initiatives in the biofuel industry. This heightened demand is a direct response to the increasing environmental concerns and the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, the advancements in technology within the sector have enabled the efficient conversion of cellulosic feedstocks, such as agricultural residues, grasses, and wood, into advanced biofuels, fostering a more sustainable and eco-friendly energy landscape. The surge in research and development activities aimed at enhancing the efficiency and scalability of cellulosic biofuel production has been instrumental in driving the market forward. Technological innovations have led to the development of robust and cost-effective processes for the conversion of cellulosic materials into high-quality biofuels, thereby promoting the widespread adoption of these eco-friendly alternatives in various industries and applications. As the global focus on sustainability intensifies and the demand for renewable energy sources continues to rise, the global cellulosic advanced biofuels market is expected to witness sustained growth and play an increasingly significant role in the global energy transition .
Key Market Insights
As per the application outlook, the transportation segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period As per the type outlook, the cellulosic ethanol segment is anticipated to be the largest segment during the forecast period Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market North America is analyzed to hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028 The key players operating in the market are POET, LLC, Abengoa Bioenergy, DuPont, GranBio, INEOS Bio, DSM, Beta Renewables, LanzaTech, Fiberight, Qetros, CoolPlanet, Mascoma Corporation, Cobalt Technologies, Amryis Biotechnologies, Gevo, Inc., and Green Biologics, among others
By Source (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Agricultural Residues Forest Residues Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Energy Crops
By Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Cellulosic Ethanol Cellulosic Butanol Cellulosic Diesel Biomethane
By Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Transportation Aviation Power Generation Industrial Processes
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
Europe
Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Netherlands Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China India Japan South Korea Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Singapore Vietnam Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of Centra & South America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa
Cellulosic Advanced Biofuels Market
