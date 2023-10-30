USA VEIN CLINICS NOW OPEN IN THOUSAND OAKS, CA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Doctor Yan Katsnelson M.DTHOUSAND OAKS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Thousand Oaks, CA – [October 24th, 2023] – USA Vein Clinics is pleased to announce the opening of its newest vein treatment center in Thousand Oaks, California, located at 225 N. Moorpark Rd. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to provide accessible and innovative vein care to patients across the United States.USA Vein Clinics is a national leader in minimally invasive vein treatments, dedicated to enhancing the lives of patients by eliminating discomfort, pain, and appearance of venous insufficiency symptoms. With its growing network of clinics, the organization is committed to delivering world-class vein care services to communities in need.USA Vein Clinics' Thousand Oaks location provides non-surgical, innovative vein treatment options for varicose veins, spider veins, leg swelling, leg pain, venous ulcers, and deep vein thrombosis.Treatments offered at our clinic are designed according to individual patient requirements. Minimally invasive treatments at the USA Vein Clinics Thousand Oaks include:ClariVein ®Venaseal TMEndovenous laser treatment (EVLT)Ultrasound-guided sclerotherapyVisual sclerotherapyVarithenaRadiofrequency ablation“Varicose veins are a sign of vein disease and can be very uncomfortable. They do not disappear on their own and need treatment to restore blood circulation," said Katsnelson.The USA Vein Clinic in Thousand Oaks, CA is centrally located and serves communities from the nearby cities of Casa Conejo, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, Oak Park, and Moorpark.The USA Vein Clinics Thousand Oaks, CA location is accredited by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC). Most insurance covers Varicose and spider vein treatments, including Medicare and Medicaid. In case the entire treatment is not covered by insurance, USA Vein Clinics also offer affordable payment plans.The clinic is now accepting appointments for consultations and treatments. To schedule an appointment or learn more about the services provided, please visit the website at or call 888-768-3467.About USA Vein ClinicsUSA Vein Clinics is the largest network of vein treatment centers in the United States, with over 160 locations. Their team of experienced vascular specialists offers a variety of minimally invasive treatments to meet individual patient's needs. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact USA Vein Clinics at 888-768-3467 or visit to schedule online.

