CAUDILL & MCNEIGHT ORTHODONTICS WELCOMES NEWEST ORTHODONTIST, DR. KALYNN NAGLIERI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

321 Logo

Dr. Kalynn Naglieri

321 Ortho Doctors

Caudill & McNeight Orthodontics welcomes Dr. Kalynn Naglieri, enhancing top-quality care in Brevard County.

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Caudill & McNeight Orthodontics is delighted to welcome Dr. Kalynn Naglieri, the newest addition to their practice.The addition of Dr. Kalynn Naglieri further strengthens Caudill & McNeight Orthodontics' commitment to providing the highest quality of personalized orthodontics while fostering a caring and family-friendly atmosphere.Dr. Kalynn Naglieri is an American Board of Orthodontics board-certified orthodontist, born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. At Florida Gulf Coast University, Dr. Naglieri earned her Bachelor of Science degree in biology with a concentration in pre-professional studies.She went on to earn a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree (D.M.D.) from Nova Southeastern University, where she graduated at the top of her class. Dr. Naglieri was elected the chapter President for American Student Dental Association, served as a liaison on multiple mission trips to Jamaica, and was inducted into Omicron Kappa Upsilon National Dental Honor Society.She continued her studies as a resident at St. Louis University Center for Advanced Dental Education and obtained a Master of Science in Dentistry degree (M.S.D.) and certificate in the specialty of Orthodontics. Dr. Naglieri's best memories were being able to serve her class as President, work closely with world-renowned faculty, and transform smiles for patients.“We are thrilled to have found a skilled orthodontist who reflects our treatment philosophy and will continue to foster a caring atmosphere so our team can continue to provide the highest quality treatment to our patients. Please help us welcome her to Brevard County,” said Dr. Ryan Caudill and Dr. Angela McNeight.Dr. Naglieri is enthusiastic about meeting both new and existing patients and contributing to the practice's tradition of excellence.Caudill & McNeight Orthodontics is grateful for the continued support of their patients and the community. The practice invites you to visit one of their three locations in Melbourne, Merritt Island or Viera.For more information about Caudill & McNeight Orthodontics or to schedule your complimentary consultation, visitAbout Caudill & McNeight OrthodonticsCaudill & McNeight Orthodontics is Brevard County's ONLY Invisalign Diamond Plus provider. At Caudill & McNeight Orthodontics in Merritt Island, Melbourne, and Viera, Florida, we pride ourselves on being the new-school orthodontics provider, bringing our patients a blend of the absolute latest and most efficient orthodontic technology with the highest level of personalized service. Advanced technology, personalized customer service and a relaxed, comfortable style, sets Caudill & McNeight Orthodontics apart for child, teen, and adult patients. For more information visit .

Dr. Ryan Caudill and Dr. Angela McNeight

Caudill and McNeight Orthodontics

+1 3212593237

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube