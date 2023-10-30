Attend The Greeley Fall Home Expo November 3, To November 5, 2023, At The Island Grove Event Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3-Day Event Sponsored By Swan Plumbing, Heating & Air Is Free To The Public; Features The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling And Design

GREELEY, COLORADO, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Nationwide Expos , the foremost leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the Greeley Fall Home Expo : November 3, 2023 to November 5, 2023 at the Island Grove Event Center in Greeley, CO. Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the Expo.

The three-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the Greeley and surrounding Evans, Windsor and Loveland communities in the Denver Metro Area, the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in roofing, home siding, solar, kitchen and bathroom renovations, outdoor spas and more will be participating at the Greeley Home Expo.

Greeley, Evans, Windsor and Loveland residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their roofs, renovate their kitchens, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find everything they need at the Fall Home Expo. What's more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

Swan Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning is Sponsoring the Greeley Fall Home Expo. Local family-owned and operated, Swan Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning is dedicated to exceptional customer service. Their master plumbers and service technicians provide a full line of residential plumbing, heating and air conditioning repair and installation services to homeowners in the Greeley, Evans, Windsor and Denver Metro Area

Admission to the Greeley Fall Home Expo is free. The Home Expo will be taking place on Friday November 3, 2023 from 12:00pm to 6:00pm; on Saturday November 4, 2023 from 10:00am to 5:00pm; and on Sunday November 5, 2023 from 11:00am to 4:00 pm. The Island Grove Event Center is located at 421 N 15th Ave, Greeley, CO 80631. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 800-201-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Show Expo.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide Expos is the foremost leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos sponsors over 70 successful home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Wyoming and more. With a combined 30+ years of experience in Home Shows, Expos and Trade Shows, the staff at Nationwide Expos knows the ins and outs of home decor, remodeling, and home goods trade shows. With top-of-the-line event management and marketing teams, Nationwide Expos provide exhibitors with professional, organized and results-driven events. To learn more, visit Nationwide Expos at

Contact Information:

Exhibiting Inquiries:

1-800-201-4663



Marketing Inquiries:



Jon Lewis

Nationwide Expos

+1 800-201-4663

