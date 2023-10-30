AYLO HEALTH BRINGS PATIENT-CENTRIC BRAND OF PRIMARY CARE TO NORTH ATLANTA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEWAYLO HEALTH CANTON LOCATION HOSTING OPEN HOUSE NOVEMBER 2ND

CANTON, Ga., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aylo Health, the medical group known for their mission to redefine healthcare, is opening their first of many new primary care offices in North Metro Atlanta. The new Canton primary care office on Sixes and Ridge Road will open for appointments on Monday, November 13th.

The team at Aylo Health is welcoming the Canton community to come tour the brand-new, state-of-the-art office and get to know more about The Aylo Difference at a special Open House event on Thursday, November 2nd, 2023, from 4PM – 7PM.

Welcome to great health care! With in-house services like x-rays, mammograms, lab tests and more, you can easily get the care you need at Aylo Health Primary Care at Canton, Sixes Road.

Tim Reichert, Vice President of Marketing for Aylo Health spoke of the company's excitement about opening a new office and reaching a new community. "For over forty years, Aylo Health has been serving communities in the South Metro Atlanta area," Reichert said. "We started out with one primary care clinic and because of our dedication to providing accessible quality care to more patients, we've grown to over fourteen offices with many more to come. We are here to support you through your health journey and that's why we are excited to bring our board-certified and knowledgeable physicians, nurse practitioners, and clinical staff to the Canton Community."

Offering primary care that works with a patient's needs and schedule is a novel concept in healthcare that Aylo Health brings with it into every new community. The new Aylo Health Primary Care at Canton office will offer extended hours, weekend appointments, in-house labs, x-rays and imaging services to best serve their patients.

"The Canton community deserves a healthcare provider that cares as much about your health as you do. At

Aylo

Health we're dedicated to being a part of your journey to amazing.

We're changing the patient experience by providing you quality, convenient, and comprehensive preventive care because we believe that healthy people can do amazing things," explained Reichert.

The team at Aylo Health has offered the following invitation to the Canton community:

"We are proud to be a part of the Canton community and look forward to seeing you at our open house on Thursday, November 2nd, 2023, from 4PM – 7PM . Stop by and meet our team, take an interactive tour of our state-of-the-art facility and enjoy some snacks.

Our open house is located at our Primary Care at Canton office at the corner of Sixes and Ridge Road.

Address: 3290 Sixes Rd. Canton, GA 30114

We hope to see you there!"

For more information about Aylo Health Primary Care at Canton, including how to book appointments online, visit

CONTACT:

Tim Reichert

Vice President of Marketing

(770) 914-0116 x 11820

SOURCE Aylo Health