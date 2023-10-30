Sustainalytics Improves Voltalia's Extra-Financial Performance Rating For The Fourth Consecutive Year

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, has been awarded the 16 th best rating out of the 705 companies in the sector evaluated globally by Sustainalytics.

With a score of 12.51, Voltalia continues to improve, achieving its best score in five years. Voltalia ranks 8th among 93 renewable energy players and 16th among 705 utilities. This ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) risk rating confirms the robustness of the programs, practices, and policies implemented by Voltalia. The Sustainalytics report notably emphasizes that the strategies adopted, take into account stakeholder expectations.

Voltalia continues its ESG commitments

A 'Mission-driven Company' since 2021

Endorsed by 99.98% of its shareholders during the General assembly on May 19th, 2021, Voltalia adopted the status of a 'Mission-driven Company' as per Article L. 210-10 of the Commercial Code, aligning its operations with its bylaws. By becoming the first company in its sector and the third company listed on the regulated market of Euronext to reach 'Mission-driven Company' status, Voltalia underscores its commitment to advancing global environmental causes and local development.

Environmental ambition set in 2022

Voltalia has set the objective of avoiding the emission of 4 million tons of CO2 equivalent in 2027.

Next on the agenda: Q4 2023 Turnover, on January 31st, 2024 (after market close)