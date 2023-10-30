Three Reasons To Attend The Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tom Gellrich, CEO & Founder, H2-CCS Network

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ARCH2 , the Appalachian Hydrogen Hub spans the region including West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. On October 13th, 2023 the White House announced that the Appalachian Hydrogen Hub was selected as one of the seven Hydrogen Hubs to receive Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to accelerate the domestic market for low-cost, clean hydrogen. For ARCH2 the funding will be up to $925 million which will be matched with $6 billion in private funding according to Senator Manchin.

The Appalachian Hydrogen Hub will leverage the region's ample access to low-cost natural gas to produce low-cost clean hydrogen and permanently and safely store the associated carbon emissions. The Appalachian Hydrogen Hub is anticipated to bring quality job opportunities to workers in coal communities and create more than 21,000 direct jobs-including more than 18,000 in construction and more than 3,000 permanent jobs, helping ensure the Appalachian community benefits from the development and operation of the Hub.

On November 30th, 2023 the Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture conference held in Southpointe/Pittsburg, dives into the opportunities for the region. Attendees will gain an understanding of the opportunities, timing and what the projects and companies are in this massive set program of infrastructure projects.

“This is the fifth Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture conference. We are transitioning from concepts to execution,” commented Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder, H2-CCS Network.“it is an exciting time, the future of the energy transition is now”.

The conference will allow companies to prepare their role in the new hydrogen era, both in terms of supplying products and services for projects and for becoming a net-zero hydrogen consumers. Perhaps the most important conference element will be the ability to connect firsthand with the individuals and companies making this future happen.

