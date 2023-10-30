Green Tea Market Size & Share Surpass $29.3 Billion By 2030, Evolving At A CAGR 8.04% By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Green Tea Market by Type (Flavoured, Unflavoured), by Form (Green Tea Bags, Instant Green Tea Mixes, Loose Green Tea Leaves), by Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores/Specialty Stores, Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global green tea industry generated $14.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $29.3 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.04% from 2022 to 2030.

Millennials are increasingly turning to green tea as a healthy, organic, and plant-based beverage. Green tea is made from the dried leaves of the Camellia Saneness plant. Green tea is a famous beverage that originated in China and is now enjoyed worldwide. Green tea provides numerous health benefits, including weight loss & maintenance, detoxification, and many others. Matcha green tea is a popular green tea that is crushed instead of steeped like conventional green tea. Two of the most popular green tea brands in the market right now are Lipton green tea and Tetley green tea.

Leading Key Players:

Unilever Plc.

Tata Consumer Products ltd.

Typhoo Tea

Associated British Foods Plc.

The Begilow Tea Company

Tazo Tea Company

Numi Organic Tea

The Republic of Tea, Inc.

East West Tea Company LLC.

Northern tea Merchants Ltd.

Based on type, the flavored segment held the largest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global green tea market, and is expected to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2030. This is due to rise in popularity of green tea flavors such as mint green tea, jasmine green tea, tulsi green tea, Himalayan green tea, and others. The report also analyzes the unflavored segment.

Major green tea market participants have started focusing on new product development to meet the rising demand for high-nutrition beverages such match green tea and green tea. In the future, such items are expected to be beneficial to the sector. These factors are anticipated to boost the green tea market growth in the upcoming years.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global green tea market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, green tea market size, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global green tea market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in prevalence of health issues such as obesity and health benefits offered by regular consumption of green tea. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The global green tea market is segmented on the basis of type, form, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is sub-segmented into flavored and unflavored. By form, the market is classified into green tea bags, loose green tea leaves, and instant green tea mixes. By distribution channel, the market is classified into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores/specialty stores, and online. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Key findings of the study

By type, the flavored green tea sub-segment is predicted to have a dominating market share in the global market during the forecast period.

By form, the green tea bags sub-segment is predicted to have the highest market share in the global market during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket sub-segment is predicted to have a dominating market share in the global market.

By region, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2021 and is projected to remain the fastest-growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

