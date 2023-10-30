Natural Disaster Preparedness: Plumbing Edition - Crucial Tips For Louisiana Homeowners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Stephen JordanNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Louisiana's geographic location exposes it to a host of natural disasters including hurricanes, floods, and severe storms. These natural events not only compromise the safety of residents but also pose significant risks to home infrastructure, including plumbing systems. SMJ Plumbing , a leading plumbing service provider based in New Orleans, sheds light on vital measures homeowners can take to secure their plumbing systems in anticipation of these natural calamities.Stephen Jordan , the owner of SMJ Plumbing in New Orleans, emphasizes the urgent need for preparedness. "Louisiana's vulnerability to natural disasters makes it imperative for homeowners to be proactive rather than reactive. Ensuring that your plumbing system is fortified can make a substantial difference in minimizing damage," Jordan says.1. Secure Outdoor Plumbing FixturesAs a preemptive measure, it is essential to secure all outdoor plumbing fixtures including faucets, hoses, and irrigation systems. Jordan advises, "These outdoor elements can be significantly damaged during storms. We recommend disconnecting garden hoses and, if possible, turning off valves to outdoor faucets."2. Install a Sump Pump with Battery BackupBasements and lower levels of homes in flood-prone areas should have a working sump pump with a battery backup. "A sump pump is your first line of defense against basement flooding. A battery backup ensures that the system operates even during power outages, which are common during natural disasters," notes Jordan.3. Check Valves and Backflow PreventersOne significant risk during floods is sewage backup, which poses both health hazards and property damage. Jordan stresses the importance of installing check valves and backflow preventers: "These devices ensure that water flows in the correct direction, preventing sewage from entering your home during flooding."4. Reinforce Pipe InsulationExtreme weather conditions, particularly cold snaps that may follow storms, can lead to frozen pipes. Jordan recommends reinforcing pipe insulation to prevent potential bursting. "This is especially important for pipes that are in unheated or vulnerable areas of your home."5. Regular Inspections for Leaks and WeaknessesRegular inspections can help identify weak points in your plumbing system that may become significant issues during a natural disaster. "Minor leaks or rusty pipes can become major problems when subjected to the stress of a hurricane or flood," warns Jordan.6. Main Water Shut-offKnowing the location of your main water shut-off valve and how to operate it can be a life-saver. "Turning off the main water supply can prevent further water damage in cases where your plumbing system is compromised," advises Jordan.7. Emergency Plumbing KitJordan suggests keeping an emergency plumbing kit that includes essentials such as pipe sealant, a wrench, and emergency contact numbers. "This kit can be a vital resource for making quick fixes while awaiting professional help."Closing RemarksPreparedness is not just a buzzword; it's a necessary commitment for Louisiana homeowners. "The cost of preventative measures pales in comparison to the price you might pay for not being prepared," Jordan concludes.

