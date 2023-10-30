Slone's Plumbing: A Veteran-Owned Business Dedicated To Quality Plumbing Services In Bristol, Tennessee

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bristol, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bristol, Tennessee -

Slone's Plumbing , a locally-owned plumbing company based in Bristol, Tennessee, is proud to announce its commitment to serving the Tri-Cities area for all its plumbing needs. Founded by Jonathan and Tiffany Slone, the company is dedicated to providing top-notch plumbing services with a focus on customer satisfaction, reliability, and professionalism.

Slone's Plumbing is not just any plumbing service provider; it is a veteran-owned and operated business, emphasizing the core values of integrity, dedication, and excellence. Jonathan Slone, a U.S. military veteran, brings his strong work ethic and commitment to service to the plumbing industry, ensuring that each customer receives the highest level of care and expertise.







The company has quickly become a trusted name in the Bristol, Tennessee area, thanks to its team of experienced and licensed plumbers who are well-equipped to handle a wide range of plumbing issues. Slone's Plumbing takes great pride in offering 24/7 emergency plumbing services, ensuring that residents in Bristol and surrounding areas have access to immediate assistance when plumbing problems arise. Visit their Google business listing to learn more and see trusted reviews from customers here:

One of the key offerings of Slone's Plumbing is their comprehensive whole home plumbing safety inspections. These thorough inspections are designed to identify potential issues before they escalate into major problems, saving homeowners both time and money in the long run. Preventative maintenance is at the heart of Slone's Plumbing's approach to plumbing services, ensuring that clients can enjoy peace of mind knowing their plumbing systems are in excellent condition.

"We understand the importance of a properly functioning plumbing system in every home. That's why we go the extra mile to provide high-quality services that not only address immediate plumbing concerns but also help prevent future issues," said Jonathan Slone, co-founder of Slone's Plumbing.

The company offers a wide range of plumbing services, including but not limited to:

Leak detection and repair

Drain cleaning and unclogging

Water heater installation and repair

Fixture installation and replacement

Pipe repair and replacement

Sewer line services

Bathroom and kitchen plumbing

Water filtration and softening systems

Slone's Plumbing is fully licensed and insured, guaranteeing that customers receive services of the highest standard while enjoying complete peace of mind. The company's commitment to transparency and customer satisfaction has earned them a reputation for excellence in the Bristol, Tennessee area.

In addition to their exceptional plumbing services, Slone's Plumbing takes pride in its involvement in the local community. They actively participate in charitable activities and community events, reflecting their dedication to giving back to the Tri-Cities region they serve.

For homeowners and businesses in Bristol, Tennessee, and the surrounding areas in the Tri-Cities region, Slone's Plumbing is the go-to plumbing service provider for all their plumbing needs. With a strong emphasis on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Slone's Plumbing continues to set the standard for plumbing services in the region.

To learn more about Slone's Plumbing or to schedule a plumbing service, please visit their website at or contact Jonathan Slone at (423) 484-8773

About Slone's Plumbing:

Slone's Plumbing is a veteran-owned and operated plumbing company based in Bristol, Tennessee. Founded by Jonathan and Tiffany Slone, the company is dedicated to providing top-notch plumbing services with a focus on customer satisfaction, reliability, and professionalism. With a team of experienced and licensed plumbers, Slone's Plumbing offers 24/7 emergency plumbing services, whole home plumbing safety inspections, and a wide range of plumbing solutions to residents in Bristol and the surrounding areas in the Tri-Cities region.

###

For more information about Slone's Plumbing, contact the company here:

Slone's Plumbing

Jonathan Slone

(423) 484-8773



222 Grace Street

Bristol, TN 37620



Slone's Plumbing

Slone's Plumbing Media Room Press Release Source





Related Links