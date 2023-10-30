Apartmentlove Announces Partnership With Zonetail To Display Worldwide Short-Term Vacation Rentals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APARTMENTLOVE INC. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) (“ ApartmentLove ” or the“ Company ”) a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers from around the world is pleased to announce the signing of a new partnership agreement with Zonetail (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) a provider of a state-of-the-art mobile platform enabling residents of multi-family residential rentals to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities, and services.



"We are delighted to join forces with Zonetail to enhance the marketing and distribution of our growing short-term vacation rental inventory on OwnerDirect,” said Trevor Davidson – President & CEO of ApartmentLove. Adding,“Once integrated, Zonetail users will have a unique window through which to explore and book a vast array of short-term vacation rental accommodations, making their travel planning seamless and enjoyable and their holidays relaxing and memorable.”

The partnership will grant access for Zonetail users to an expansive inventory of Short-Term Vacation Rental (“ STVR ”) listings on , the dedicated vacation rental platform owned and operated by ApartmentLove. Having recently completed a major integration with Google to display vacation rental listings on worldwide search results, this integration with Zonetail is another partnership engagement designed to increase the marketing and promotion of OwnerDirect STVR properties to users across Canada, the United States, and elsewhere around the world. Actively integrating with new inventory supply partners, OnwerDirect expects to have access to approximately 3,000,000 STVR listings in more than 100 countries around the world.

Per the agreement with Zonetail, a choice selection of STVR listings from OwnerDirect will be made available for display on Zonetail empowering its users to reserve vacation rentals directly through the Zonetail platform. "At Zonetail, our primary focus is on enhancing the residential experience for our users,” said Mark Holmes, CEO of Zonetail. Adding,“Partnering with ApartmentLove allows us to fulfill our users' desires for an expanded travel offering.”

The Company earns a service fee on the gross booking value of every successful vacation rental booking completed on OwnerDirect (the“ OwnerDirect Service Fee ”). The parties have agreed to a revenue share of the OwnerDirect Service Fee for all vacation rental bookings made on OwnerDirect where the guest originates on the Zonetail platform.

About OwnerDirect

A pioneer in the online rental industry with more than 20-years of operating history, OwnerDirect is a favorite for property managers and guests for its easy-to-use layout and design, beautiful styling, and robust inventory of vacation rentals in desirable locations around the world. Advertising vacation rentals on behalf of property managers and private owners from coast to coast, OwnerDirect is trusted as a safe and proven effective platform to rent unique and memorable vacation homes, condos, cabins, and villas. Paid by the traveler at the time of reservation, the company earns a fee for every successful booking made on OwnerDirect.

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) is a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers in more than 30 countries around the world. Promoting more than 350,000 daily active homes, apartments, and vacation properties on its network of short-term and long-term rental marketing websites, ApartmentLove has proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing "PropTech" in today's dynamic markets. Looking to consolidate the deeply fragmented internet listing industry, ApartmentLove has acquired multiple businesses with many Monthly Active Users, a history of recurring revenues, positive cashflows, and custom technologies that accelerate and destress the renting experience.

For more information visit or contact:

Trevor Davidson

President & CEO

ApartmentLove Inc.



(647) 272-9702

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) is a mobile platform and market network. Our Mission is to provide a state-of-the-art mobile platform that enables high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities, and services. Our Vision is to build a critical mass of users in the hard-to-reach, high rise residential vertical, through a unique mobile market network model - providing vital information, products, and services at the tap of a screen. We are the search engine to optimize your home. Zonetail is partnered with Yardi, Shiftsuite and now MRI Software which together account for an estimated 50 million households across North America.

Please visit .

For more information, please contact:

Mark Holmes, President and CEO, Zonetail Inc.

T: (416) 994-5399 E:

Reader Advisory

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, including expectations relating to the integration of the Zonetail system and the expected results therefrom and the Company's ability to expand market share and improve on its product offerings. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof. The Company will not update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place any undue reliance on forward looking information. Risk factors can be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents which have been filed on SEDAR+ and can be accessed at . The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

