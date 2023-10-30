Angela Burgess's Are You On The Right Bus? Triumphs As Amazon Best Seller

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Are You On The Right Bus

Angela Burgess's "Are You On The Right Bus?" is a transformational autobiography that guides readers on navigating change in career and life.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Life can often seem repetitive, leaving many feeling lost, with countless opportunities slipping through their fingers. In "Are You On The Right Bus ?” Angela Burgess inspires readers to embrace change for confidence and personal growth. Through captivating personal anecdotes and advice, Burgess paints a clear picture of the life-changing journey one can embark on to realize one's true potential as a leader.Angela's narrative deeply resonates, especially with those who find themselves trapped in unfulfilling jobs, yearning for something more. The title of the book itself is a thought-provoking question, urging readers to pause and reflect on the path they're on.In her own words, Angela Burgess shared,“In 2021, I was giving a presentation on entrepreneurship to a group of elite high school students when one of them asked me, 'What do you do if your parents are encouraging you to pursue something that offers stability rather than pursuing your passions and dreams?' I grew up a middle-class kid in Iowa and had spent my entire adult life avoiding jobs that were unfulfilling simply for the exchange of stability. Every day, I look around me and see people who despise their work but see no alternatives. They are holding out until they reach some elusive financial goal to chase their dreams. 'Are You on the Right Bus?' was penned to offer those at the onset of their professional journey, as well as seasoned professionals, a fresh perspective. It's proof that the power to find meaning and purpose in your everyday work and life already lies within you. All it takes is the bravery to pause and ask yourself, 'am I on the right bus?'”Angela's message is empowering, and for anyone wanting to dive deeper into her insights, more information can be found here: . Her website sheds light on her journey and her consulting services, while further expanding on her mission to inspire individuals to embrace change and pursue their true passions."Are You On The Right Bus?" published by Game Changer Publishing, is more than just a book; it's an inspiring call for individuals from all walks of life to challenge the status quo, not settle for mediocrity, and chase after their dreams bravely. Now available globally, this best-seller promises to be a guiding light for countless readers, helping them find their direction in the vast journey of life.For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please visit .

