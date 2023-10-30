Cambridge Innovation Institute Announces New Division Dedicated To Venture, Innovation And Partnering

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Cambridge Innovation Institute Launches Cambridge VIP with the Goal of Advancing Commercial Innovation by Uniting Investors and Business Leaders.



CAMBRIDGE INNOVATION INSTITUTE UNVEILS CAMBRIDGE VIP - VENTURE, INNOVATION & PARTNERING DIVISION.

Cambridge Innovation Institute (CII), a trailblazer in knowledge dissemination and innovation, is proud to introduce its latest division, Cambridge VIP - Venture, Innovation & Partnering. Cambridge VIP represents CII's commitment to fostering innovation and strategic collaborations across various sectors, creating unique opportunities for senior-level investors, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and startup leaders.

With two well-established divisions, Cambridge Healthtech Institute, focused on life sciences, and Cambridge Enertech, dedicated to energy storage and clean energy, CII has established itself as a leader, providing platforms where communities can research and collaborate, to achieve advancement. The introduction of Cambridge VIP enhances CII's diverse portfolio and expertise.

Cambridge VIP - Venture, Innovation & Partnering is a distinctive conference division designed to bring together leaders from the biopharmaceutical, digital health, medical device, information technology, and energy sectors. These high-level networking summits will feature thought-provoking industry-led panels and fireside chats. The intimate settings, hosted at five-star properties or in parallel with CII's established events, are purposefully crafted to encourage interaction and networking.

Dr. Benjamin Lakin, co-CEO of Cambridge Innovation Institute, expressed enthusiasm about the launch of Cambridge VIP, saying, "As innovation facilitators, we have long realized the immense contributions of the venture & startup community towards real, commercial change across industries, and we are excited to unveil more events geared towards this demographic. We believe that Cambridge VIP will be a game-changer in fostering innovation, partnerships, and investment across a range of these sectors. We invite you to participate in these events and explore the tremendous opportunities for growth and collaboration they offer."

Cambridge VIP Portfolio of Events consists of established annual events and new additions to our established flagship events:

Digital Healthcare Innovation Summit West

February 6 - 7, 2024, La Jolla, CA

Clinical Trial Tech: Venture, Innovation & Partnering

Part of SCOPE Summit

February 13, 2024, Orlando, FL

Battery: Venture, Innovation & Partnering

Part of International Battery Seminar

March 13, 2024, Orlando, FL

Digital Healthcare Innovation Summit

June 5 - 6, 2024, Boston, MA

Medtech MVP

June 17 - 18, 2024, Minneapolis, MN

BIO-IT: Venture, Innovation & Partnering

Part of Bio-IT World Expo

April 17, 2024, Boston, MA

BioprocessTech

Part of Bioprocessing Summit

August, 2024, Boston, MA

These events aim to provide strategic insights, candid perspectives, and business recommendations in your field of interest. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of who is investing in what technologies, stay updated on current funding activities and recent exits, and discover how various emerging technologies are being commercialized to address pertinent challenges.

For more information on Cambridge VIP - Venture, Innovation & Partnering and to register for these conferences, please visit the official website at .

Cambridge Innovation Institute continues to shape the future of innovation and knowledge sharing, and the introduction of Cambridge VIP is another significant step toward that mission.

About Cambridge Innovation Institute

A vision since 1992: Cambridge Innovation Institute (CII) delivers cutting-edge information through events, publishing, and training to leading commercial, academic, government, and research institutes across the life science and energy industries. Cambridge Innovation Institute consists of two business areas: our coverage of advances in life sciences under the well-established Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI) brand and coverage of rechargeable batteries under the Cambridge EnerTech (CET) brand. We focus on high-technology fields where research and development are essential for the advancement of innovation.

About Cambridge VIP

Cambridge VIP - Venture, Innovation & Partnering conferences unite senior-level investors, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and startup leaders from diverse sectors. These exclusive gatherings feature engaging industry panels and fireside chats, fostering meaningful networking and interactions. Join us at these innovative conferences to gain strategic insights, candid perspectives, and valuable business recommendations in your area of interest. Discover who's investing, track funding activities, and witness the commercialization of emerging technologies solving real-world challenges.

