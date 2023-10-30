               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 30.10.2023


10/30/2023

Innofactor Plc Announcement 30.10.2023
Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 30.10.2023
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date 30.10.2023
Bourse trade Buy
Share IFA1V
Amount 10,000 Shares
Average price/ share 1.0840 EUR
Total cost 10,840.00 EUR
Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 361 889 shares
including the shares repurchased on 30.10.2023
On behalf of Innofactor Plc
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen
Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029




