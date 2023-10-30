AGM And Management Presentation Details

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. ( Novo or the Company ) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO & NVO.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide further details of the Company's upcoming annual general meeting (the“ Meeting ”), scheduled for 6:00 p.m. PDT on Tuesday, 31 October 2023, and of the management presentation to be given immediately after the Meeting. Annual General Meeting Formalities Please see the Company's notice of meeting and information circular, as filed under the Company's profile at and released on the Company's website (at ) and on the ASX platform (at ), for details of the Meeting and how to participate electronically. CDI holders in Australia can view the Meeting proceedings and the subsequent management presentation from 9:00am AWST 1 November 2023 by attending the offices of Johnson Winter Slattery, Level 49, Central Park, 152 – 158, St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000. Management Presentation Details The management presentation will follow immediately after completion of the Meeting formalities on Tuesday 31 October 2023 PDT (1 November 2023 AWST) and will be accessible to the public via a live presentation link with a facility available to submit questions (details provided below).

Management Presentation Details* Date: Tuesday October 31 6:30 p.m. PDT

(1 November 2023 9:00am AWST)

(immediately subsequent to the Meeting)

Link:

- if you are not a registered shareholder, please use the 'view as guest' link



*Please note that you may be required to download Zoom software prior to joining the management presentation. Please allow sufficient time to do so.



Shareholders with any questions are encouraged to contact Leo Karabelas at or +1-416-543-3120

ABOUT NOVO

Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 9,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company's primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders.

CONTACT

Investors:

Mike Spreadborough

+61 419 329 987

North American Queries:

Leo Karabelas

+1 416 543 3120

Media:

Cameron Gilenko

+61 466 984 953





On behalf of, and authorised by, the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

“Michael Spreadborough”

Michael Spreadborough

Executive Co-Chairman and Acting CEO