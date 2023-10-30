Saia Opens Newest Terminal In Maine

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced today that Saia LTL Freight has opened its newest terminal in Scarborough, Maine, just south of Portland. This is the eighth terminal the carrier has opened since January and the first terminal the company has opened in the state.



Beyond its proximity to Boston, Portland is home to Maine's largest port and population, making it the state's economic capital. This newest location will allow Saia to offer its customers more direct coverage as demand for its shipping services continues to grow in the Northeast and beyond.

"We are very excited to be part of the Portland area,” stated Vice President of Operations, East Jared Mull.“I'd like to welcome our newest employees to the Saia family. The success Saia has seen throughout the region has been because of the service our team provides our customers each day.”

With each new terminal opening this year, Saia has enhanced its market position and garnered a great response from both existing and new customers. We also just recently moved into our new Salt Lake City, Utah and Colorado Springs, Colorado terminals.

“The investments we continue to make in our network are designed to provide customers with additional capacity, improved transit times, and enhanced service,” Mull explained.“We are very excited about our newest terminal as we work to fill in geography, increasing Saia's presence in the Northeast.”

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 194 terminals across the country and employs over 13,000 people. Saia has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record and by the Environmental Protection Agency's SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. Saia was also named one of Women In Trucking's“2022 Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation.” For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia .

