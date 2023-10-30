Global Aircraft Galley Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aircraft Galley Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company's Aircraft Galley Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

The aircraft galley market is expected to reach $7.12 billion by 2027 with a 5.06% CAGR, per TBRC's 2023 Aircraft Galley Global Market Report 2023.

The aircraft galley market is expected to reach $7.12 billion by 2027 with a 5.06% CAGR, per TBRC's 2023 Aircraft Galley Global Market Report 2023.

Aircraft galley market expands with a growing aircraft count. North America leads the aircraft galley market share. Key players: JAMCO, Safran, Diehl, AIM Altitude, Zodiac Aerosystems, Rockwell Collins, Bucher Group, Aerolux, Korita Aviation, Air Cabin Engineering.

Aircraft Galley Market Segments

.By Type: Standard Galley, Modular Galley, Customized Galley

.By Fit: Line Fit, Retro Fit

.By Galley Inserts: Electrical, Non-Electrical

.By Application: Aviation, Military

.By Geography: The global aircraft galley market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An aircraft galley is a compartment where food is prepared on commercial airlines. It is a compartment on the aircraft that includes facilities to store and serve food and beverages, as well as flight attendant emergency equipment storage.

