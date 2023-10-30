Global Aircraft Galley Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Aircraft Galley Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027
The global aircraft galley market size is expected to reach $7.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.06%.
The aircraft galley market is expected to reach $7.12 billion by 2027 with a 5.06% CAGR, per TBRC's 2023 Aircraft Galley Global Market Report 2023.
Aircraft galley market expands with a growing aircraft count. North America leads the aircraft galley market share. Key players: JAMCO, Safran, Diehl, AIM Altitude, Zodiac Aerosystems, Rockwell Collins, Bucher Group, Aerolux, Korita Aviation, Air Cabin Engineering.
Aircraft Galley Market Segments
.By Type: Standard Galley, Modular Galley, Customized Galley
.By Fit: Line Fit, Retro Fit
.By Galley Inserts: Electrical, Non-Electrical
.By Application: Aviation, Military
.By Geography: The global aircraft galley market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
An aircraft galley is a compartment where food is prepared on commercial airlines. It is a compartment on the aircraft that includes facilities to store and serve food and beverages, as well as flight attendant emergency equipment storage.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Aircraft Galley Market Trends And Strategies
4. Aircraft Galley Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Aircraft Galley Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
