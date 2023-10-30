Global Air Management System Market Set To Reach $7.52 Billion By 2027, Growing At A CAGR Of 7.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Air Management System Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global air management system market is anticipated to witness significant growth, projecting an increase from $5.30 billion in 2022 to $5.72 billion in 2023, at a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. Despite the disruptive impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on global economic recovery, the market is expected to achieve a valuation of $7.52 billion by 2027. This growth is primarily attributed to the escalating air traffic, which necessitates the adoption of advanced air management systems for efficient monitoring and regulation of aircraft movements.

Market Segmentation and Key Players

System: Thermal Management System, Engine Bleed Air System, Oxygen Systems, Fuel Tank Inerting Systems, Cabin Pressure Control System, Ice Protection System

Platform: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing

Aircraft: Narrow Body, Wide Body

Leading industry players such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation, The Boeing Company, and Honeywell International Inc. are actively investing in technological advancements and strategic acquisitions to strengthen their market presence and cater to the evolving demands of the global air management system market.

Emerging Trend: Technological Advancements Revolutionizing Aerospace Industry

Technology advancements, exemplified by the launch of GuardianUTM Enterprise by Altitude Angel, signify a notable trend in the air management system market. This next-generation airspace management solution technology provides an integrated view of the airspace surrounding airports, facilitating improved coordination and management of drone activities. Such innovative solutions are instrumental in enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring safe and regulated air traffic.

Strategic Acquisition for Enhanced Product Offerings

The acquisition of Meggitt PLC by Parker-Hannifin Corporation in September 2022 marks a significant development in the market. This strategic move aims to bolster Parker-Hannifin Corporation's product portfolio, enabling the company to offer an expanded range of solutions for aircraft and aero-engine components and systems. Meggitt PLC's expertise in thermal management systems is expected to complement Parker-Hannifin Corporation's existing capabilities and contribute to the company's market growth and competitiveness.

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Shows Strong Growth Prospects

North America emerged as the dominant region in the air management system market in 2022, owing to robust technological innovations and a well-established aerospace industry. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is demonstrating robust growth potential, driven by increasing investments in the aviation sector and the rapid expansion of commercial air travel. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across key geographical segments.

Air Management System Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Air Management System Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on air management system market size, air management system market drivers and trends, air management system market major players, air management system market competitors' revenues, market positioning, and air management system market growth across geographies. The air management systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

